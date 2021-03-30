‘He got his reward’: Zaheer Khan lauds Suryakumar Yadav for managing himself well before maiden India call-up

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan has spoken on the instant spotlight gained by Suryakumar Yadav. He said that the reason behind the Mumbai batsman's swift success in international cricket is his praiseworthy attitude and the fact that he's surrounded by the right type of people until the India call-up eluded him.

Even after performing stupendously in the last IPL for MI, Suryakumar couldn't grab a place in the team for the Australia tour but got his chance with three great knocks in the T20 Internationals against England.

Also read: “He plays in this fashion and will continue doing so," Aakash Chopra's big praise for India's young gun

“With Surya, what stands out is his consistency in last three IPLs, and domestic circuit as well. He is someone who thoroughly deserved this chance and he has worked very hard, and at times you have to be patient, at times opportunity doesn't come even when you are performing,” Zaheer said during an interaction ‘Twitter Space With Zak’ organised by the Mumbai Indians.

“That's something that was happening with Surya and he managed himself very well. ...And people around him also have been telling him that you have to be patient and just keep doing what you have been doing and it showed in his approach when he started.

“It was like a dream coming true and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and showed how determined he was to make it to that level, and win matches for India.”

During all these years, Mumbai Indians have provided a huge number of top white ball players which included national team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Pandya duo Hardik and Krunal, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Surya, and Ishan Kishan to name a few.

“It's a proud feeling that your players are representing India at the highest level, doing so well. All the players that we (MI) have, all of them have contributed and Surya has been waiting for his opportunity for the longest time. Ishan and Krunal who made his ODI debut having played a great Vijay Hazare tournament,” the former left arm speedster said.

“...he (Surya) got his reward for all the hard work and all these players exciting talents. as cricketers, you always want to play at the highest level, in some way or the other, IPL has been that platform. Our team has been happy to provide that platform for players to take advantage,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON