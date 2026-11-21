The retention deadline for IPL 2027 came with sad news for CSK fans. The stalwart of the franchise, MS Dhoni, called time on his playing career and took on the role of the club’s mentor. The newly appointed head coach of CSK, Zaheer Khan, has now spoken about the decision and his conversation with Dhoni.

Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni after an IPL match. (X Images) more less

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In a video uploaded on CSK's YouTube channel, Zaheer mentioned that the decision was communicated casually, without any major announcement or elaborate discussion. He said he was focused on preparing for the upcoming season when Dhoni informed him of the decision, which surprised him.

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“So, yes, it was unexpected for me personally when he did mention it in a very, very subtle way; as you know, he doesn't like to create massive news out of it. It just was in the discussion, casually mentioning that, okay, this is it, you're going to have some extra money to go into the auction with,” Zaheer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Zaheer mentioned that he was considering playing combinations and believed discussions about Dhoni’s retirement might arise at the start of a fresh IPL cycle. He further said that the timing was entirely Dhoni's decision. “I haven't personally given it a thought because, you know, it's MS. He knows what is the right thing to do and when is the time to act upon a certain thing.” An emotional week for Chennai Super Kings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zaheer mentioned that he was considering playing combinations and believed discussions about Dhoni’s retirement might arise at the start of a fresh IPL cycle. He further said that the timing was entirely Dhoni's decision. “I haven't personally given it a thought because, you know, it's MS. He knows what is the right thing to do and when is the time to act upon a certain thing.” An emotional week for Chennai Super Kings {{/usCountry}}

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Zaheer described the days following Dhoni’s retirement as emotional, with mixed feelings. While it was hard to accept that he would not be available as a player next season, it was a bonus to have him guiding the next generation of CSK players. “It's been an emotional week for all of us, with mixed feelings. Every year, you're hoping that MS is going to be seen playing a role for the team this season. He will be, but in a different avatar, and hence the mixed feelings,” said Zaheer.

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Dhoni has been synonymous with the Super Kings since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. He led them to five IPL titles and 12 playoff appearances. Dhoni also won the Champions League twice as the captain of the Super Kings. The association between CSK and Dhoni is one of the strongest player-franchise relationships in the league. The emotion was rightly reflected in N Srinivasan’s statement after Dhoni’s retirement. Zaheer also spoke with the same sentiment: “Srinivasan rightly said that there is no CSK without MS, and that surely is the case.”

Zaheer, however, remains optimistic despite the emotional nature of the decision. He expressed his happiness at having the World Cup-winning captain alongside him to share the burden. “But I'm excited that he's going to be sharing the burden with me, making my job easier, guiding us in the right direction and being a mentor to us,” said Zaheer.

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CSK announced Dhoni's retirement on November 17, just before the franchise announced its retentions for the upcoming 20th season of the IPL. The former Indian skipper did not play a single match in IPL 2026, despite being registered as a player.

He had earlier said that he would assess his fitness before December 2026 before deciding on his availability for the next season. Dhoni's decision comes at the right time for the franchise as it plans to strengthen its side for the upcoming season.

CSK would look to bounce back after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the last three seasons. Well, the good news for them is that even though Dhoni will be absent from the field, he will still be present in the dressing room to guide them through the tough times.

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