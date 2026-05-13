Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope pay price for Ashes humiliation as England begin brutal Bazball reset

England have named their first Test squad after the Ashes humiliation, and the selection carries the first clear scar of that 4-1 defeat in Australia.

Ollie Pope, along with Zak Crawley, has been dropped from the England Test squad.(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, two of the most recognisable batting faces of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era, have been left out of the squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s from June 4.

England’s Bazball reset begins after Ashes blow

Crawley and Pope were not fringe names in England’s Test project. Crawley was one of Bazball’s loudest symbols at the top of the order, a batter backed for years because England valued his ability to force tempo even when his returns remained uneven. Pope was locked into the No. 3 role for a long stretch and had also captained England when Stokes was unavailable.

Their absence gives the squad its headline edge. England’s Ashes tour ended in a 4-1 defeat, a result that left the Stokes-McCullum method exposed to its fiercest scrutiny yet. Australia won the series convincingly, and England’s loyalty-based selection model came under pressure after another painful trip Down Under.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Zak Crawley’s omission is the clearest top-order call. He finished the Ashes with 273 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.30, a return that did not offer enough protection after years of backing. Emilio Gay’s call-up now points towards a direct opening change after strong domestic form, including three County Championship centuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zak Crawley’s omission is the clearest top-order call. He finished the Ashes with 273 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.30, a return that did not offer enough protection after years of backing. Emilio Gay’s call-up now points towards a direct opening change after strong domestic form, including three County Championship centuries. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ollie Pope’s position had already weakened during the Ashes. He was dropped after the third Test, having made 125 runs at an average of 20.83 across the first three matches. Jacob Bethell replaced him and strengthened his own claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ollie Pope’s position had already weakened during the Ashes. He was dropped after the third Test, having made 125 runs at an average of 20.83 across the first three matches. Jacob Bethell replaced him and strengthened his own claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That makes Pope’s continued absence less surprising but still significant. England have effectively moved on from two players who defined the first Bazball batting cycle: Crawley as the volatility-backed opener, Pope as the high-tempo No. 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That makes Pope’s continued absence less surprising but still significant. England have effectively moved on from two players who defined the first Bazball batting cycle: Crawley as the volatility-backed opener, Pope as the high-tempo No. 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key framed the squad around form, potential and competition.

“We’ve selected a squad that we believe has a really exciting blend of proven international quality, strong county form and players with huge potential to develop at Test level,” Key said.

“Emilio, James and Sonny have all earned their opportunities through consistent performances and have impressed us not only with their talent, but with the way they’ve gone about their cricket in high-pressure situations.”

The ECB named a 15-man squad led by Ben Stokes: Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue complete the group.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gay, James Rew and Sonny Baker are the three uncapped names. Rehan, Fisher and Robinson return. Robinson’s comeback adds experience to the pace group after a long spell outside the Test side, while Fisher gives England another seam option. Baker’s inclusion adds pace potential, and Rew gives England another batting and wicketkeeping option behind Jamie Smith.

Archer absent, Wood and others miss out

Jofra Archer is also missing, but his case differs from Crawley's and Pope's. Key made it clear that Archer has not been left out as a pure form call.

“Jofra Archer is unavailable for the first Test. He continues to play in the IPL, and it is about building him up for red-ball cricket after a long six months on the road,” Key said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Will Jacks are also absent from the Ashes squad. Wood’s omission appears tied to England’s wider fast-bowling management and the need to balance workloads. Carse and Potts miss out despite being part of the Ashes pace pool, with England instead turning to Atkinson, Tongue, Robinson, Fisher and Baker. Jacks loses ground in a squad that now carries Bashir and Rehan as the spin options, while Bethell’s retention gives England a more flexible batting and spin-support profile.

“It’s also great to welcome back players like Rehan, Matt and Ollie, who all bring different qualities and experience to the group. Competition for places remains incredibly strong, and that’s exactly where we want to be as a Test team,” Key said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The squad still carries the Stokes-McCullum stamp: youth, aggression, flexibility and a willingness to bet on upside. But the mood has shifted. The first Bazball phase was powered by trust. This selection feels sharper, colder and more consequence-driven.

Crawley and Pope have become the visible cost of England’s Ashes failure. The New Zealand series now begins with a clear message: Bazball survives, but some of its original faces do not.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON