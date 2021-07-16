Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score(ICC/Twitter)

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score: Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Complex on Friday. Zimbabwe handed debut to youngsters - Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are without Naim Sheikh.

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

bangladesh
