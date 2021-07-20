Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Live scorecard and updates

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: The series has been done and dusted with Bangladesh winning the first two ODIs. The third ODI between the two teams is a dead rubber but Zimbabwe will hope to get a consolation win. Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor has lost the toss and Bangladesh have asked the hosts to bat.

Follow live score and updates of ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman