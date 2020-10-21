Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops

dehradun

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:59 IST

Paying tribute to police and para-military personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said Rs 75 lakh had been approved for the state martyrs fund.

Rawat was speaking at the police memorial parade in Dehradun where he also felicitated family members of martyrs. The chief minister said, “The responsibility for the country’s internal security is taken by the para-military and police for which they are ready to sacrifice their lives. Last year, 265 such personnel made the supreme sacrifice out of which, six were from Uttarakhand. They are a source of great inspiration for us.”

He also announced an increase of ₹1,000 in the uniform allowance for assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and inspectors of the state police department. Currently, ASIs and inspectors get a one-time uniform allowance of Rs 3,000.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, director general of police Uttarakhand Anil Raturi held a video conference with all the senior superintendents and superintendents of police of all the 14 districts to discuss the security arrangements in the festive season amid Covid-19. Raturi directed them to ensure that precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance are followed by people.

“In the coming days, there are some major religious events and festivals for which police have to increase enforcement. We have to ensure that people follow the Covid-19 precautions,” he said.

He also directed police officials to speak to religious leaders to ensure that the people going for religious events wear masks and maintain social distancing.