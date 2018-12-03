Uttarakhand forest department gets first research centre to conserve Himalayan flora

After a wait of 14 months, the Uttarakhand forest department finally got the approval from the state government in November, to form a research body to conserve the flora of the Himalayan state.

The body named, Centre for Research, Development and Conservation of Himalayan Forestry Resources- an autonomous body- will work for “development and collection of quality seeds of forest species, preparation of quality clones and livelihood issues”.

The proposal for formation of the research society was first sent to the state forest department in September 2017 after which the proposal was sent to the state government.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, chief conservator, Research with the forest department said, “Despite delays, the research body has got the approval and will start working by the second week of December. The body, a first of its own for research, will run on funds from different companies under their corporate social responsibility.”

The initial proposal letter sent to the forest department states that funds from corporates would be used for various research projects under the society as budgets are not passed on time and that affects the daily work routine, including salary payments of employees.

The research body headquartered in Haldwani will advise the state forest department in determination of the policies for conservation of rare, endangered and threatened species found in the Himalayan region.

Chaturvedi informed that the body will also form a reliable database of the forestry resources of the state and undertake the assessment and impact of climate change in the Himalayan region.

The additional secretary of forest and environment, Dhiraj Pandey, could not be reached for a comment on what caused the delay in the approval.

Till now, the capital based Forest Research Institute has been the only institution in the state to research on different species of plants in the state and work for its conservation.

