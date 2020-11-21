e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AAP accuses civic bodies of corruption in property tax collection; absurd claims, says BJP

AAP accuses civic bodies of corruption in property tax collection; absurd claims, says BJP

delhi Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs) of corruption in property tax collection and said it was going to hold a series of media briefings in the coming days to expose the corruption. The BJP later termed the allegations “false and absurd”.

“In Delhi, where the property rates are higher than that in other states, the MCDs are still poor but councillors are rich. This is because there is rampant corruption in property tax collection perpetrated by BJP leaders. As per the audit report of the MCDs, a company was paid ₹13.77 crore for creating the Unique Property Identification Card (UPIC) system. The system was never implemented so as to divert money into the pockets of local BJP leaders and officials,” said AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He further said, “When the AAP government was formed in 2015, the Delhi government had an income of ₹30,000 crore, which increased to ₹60,000 crore in the next four years, even without the government increasing taxes. But the MCD taxpayers have decreased in 2017-18 due to non-compliance that was brought about by corruption. In 2015-16, they collected taxes from 3,95,219 people, the next year, the MCD collected taxes from 4,41,879 people. The number decreased in 2017-18 to 4,05,774 people.”

Bhardwaj added that the AAP will hold a series of press conferences – starting Saturday – to expose the alleged corruption.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These statements are false and absurd. We fail to understand how AAP leaders can even imagine that tax money can be syphoned off by individual leaders or officials of the MCDs. As per the law, tax collection is done in bank drafts. This leaves no chance for any pilferage. As for the decrease in the number of taxable properties is concerned, from 4.41 lakh to 4.05 lakh, that happened after small properties, especially in unregularised areas, were exempted from the tax net.”

top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In