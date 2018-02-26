AAP leaders meet Delhi Police chief, seek action against those who ‘attacked’ minister

An AAP delegation on day met Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to demand “justice” and action in cases related to alleged assaults on minister Imran Hussain and Delhi dialogue commission’s vice chairman Ashish Khetan.

The delegation, which included AAP leader Ashutosh and party MP Sanjay Singh, told reporters that they gave Patnaik “video evidence” of the assaults that took place on February 20 at the Delhi Secretariat.

Ashutosh said police were prompt in taking action against AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan -- for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 -- without evidence.

“The AAP MLAs were arrested despite him (Prakash) producing no evidence. What about the life threatening attacks on Delhi minister Imran Hussain and DDA vice-chairman Ashish Khetan, who enjoys the rank of cabinet minister,” Ashutosh asked.

The delegation’s meeting with the police commissioner comes three days after a Delhi Police team entered the chief minister’s residence to collect CCTV footage of the alleged assault on Prakash.

The AAP had vehemently condemned the move of police, calling it an act to “insult and humiliate Arvind Kejriwal”.

Singh said there cannot be two set of laws. Police should act in a free and fair manner and arrest those involved in the assaults on Hussain and Khetan.

“We want police to show the same promptness in this case (assault on AAP MLAs) as it displayed in arresting our MLAs and raiding Kejriwal’s residence,” he added.