After vests and helmets, CISF to buy bulletproof vehicles for personnel at Delhi airport

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, the Central Industrial Security Force is procuring bulletproof vehicles for its personnel in the quick reaction teams stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

CISF had recently procured bulletproof helmets and vests for its personnel to strengthen security at the Delhi airport and Delhi metro.

Director general, CISF, Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday said the agency is procuring six bulletproof vehicles, which will join the CISF’s fleet by next week. “This will add to our force’s strength. We are maintaining tight security at installations guarded by the CISF and are ready for any situation,” Ranjan said.

In February, the CISF had procured 350 bulletproof vests for its personnel at the Delhi airport. Last week, 350 bulletproof helmets were also bought by the force for .

Central Industrial Security Force maintains a strength of more than 4,500 personnel at the Delhi airports.

The director general also said that a budget of Rs 104.34 crore has been approved for the force’s modernisation.

“We plan to procure modern gadgets to equip our personnel with smart and latest technology. The force has to spent the money by March next yea,” he said.

Another officer from the CISF said the force may use the fund to procure more smart cameras for face recognition, vehicle scanners for cargo terminals and latest arms and ammunition for its commandos for the operations as the Delhi airport,.

Releasing its annual data, the CISF on Thursday also said that it has reunited 116 children who went missing within Delhi Metro rail network with their parents in 2018.

It also said while 239 commuters were caught for walking on the tracks and were fined, 50 were caught for entering the station without security check.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 03:53 IST