Brother, sister-in law arrested for starving woman for 2 years: Delhi Police

The brother and sister-in law of a 50-year-old woman, who was allegedly confined and left to starve for two years, have been arrested, police said.

The case came into light when the Delhi Commission for Women received a call on its helpline 181 by the woman’s other brother who complained that his elder brother has entrapped his sister.

When the DCW went to rescue the woman, they found she was sitting in her urine and excreta.

“We saw the woman sitting in her urine and excreta. We also found that she was given one piece of bread in four days,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

“It is very unfortunate that such a case has been reported. Police should take strict action otherwise it would set a bad example in front of them who would think it is okay to treat you sisters badly,” Maliwal added.

“I am deeply shocked at the inhuman manner in which the lady has been treated. She is only 50 years, but she looks as though she is over 90. Her starvation is so extreme that she was unable to look after her basic needs,” said Maliwal.

The police said they have arrested Sunil, the woman’s brother, and Anupoorna, the woman’s sister-in law Tuesday.

The woman is currently admitted at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, the police said.

