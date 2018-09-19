One bread piece in four days: Woman held captive by brother for two years

A 50-year-old woman, allegedly held captive on the terrace of her brother’s house in northwest Delhi’s Rohini for the past two years, was rescued on Tuesday in a very poor condition.

The woman, who was lying in her own excreta and was allegedly tortured, was found almost reduced to bones by a team of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“The woman was fed only a slice of bread once in four days. She did not even have water to drink and would save rain water . She was found lying in piles of her own excreta, wearing the same set of clothes for the past two years,” the DCW said in a statement.

It was only after the woman’s elder brother called the commission’s 181 helpline number about her being locked up that the team reached the house located in Rohini’s sector -7. The brother also said the woman was not mentally sound.

According to the Commission, a DCW team was sent to the spot to rescue the woman but the family members refused to open the gate. The commission then sought police’s help to enter the house.

After several attempts, the team entered the house by climbing the neighbour’s roof to find the 50-year-old woman lying on open terrace.

The woman used to earlier live in her parental house. However, after the death of her mother, she started living with the younger brother. Also, the elder brother who made the call, said the younger brother and his wife would not allow anyone to meet her.

A DCW member said that an FIR has been registered at Rohini Sector 7 Police Station and the woman has been admitted to a local hospital.

“I am deeply shocked at the inhuman manner in which the lady has been treated. She is only 50 years, but she looks as though she is over 90. Her starvation is so extreme that she was unable to look after her basic needs. I urge all citizens to please come forward and report such incidents so that more girls and women can be saved,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

