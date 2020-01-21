City court modifies Azad bail order, allows him to enter Delhi but only after informing police

delhi

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:54 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday modified the bail conditions of Bhim Army chief 33-year-old Chandra Shekhar Azad, while allowing him to come to the national capital for medical treatment or election purposes.

Earlier, the court had directed Azad out of the city for four weeks during which he should be in Saharanpur at his home.

On Tuesday, additional district judge (ADJ) Kamini Lau, allowing Azad to visit the city, said that he should inform of his schedule to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). While in Saharanpur, Azad should mark attendance before the station house officer (SHO), Fatehpur every Saturday till February 16. If he moves out of Saharanpur, he shall email DCP (crime), Delhi, about his schedule over email or telephone.

Azad, when in Delhi, will only stay at the address provided by him in the application for modification of the bail conditions.

“In a democracy, where election is the biggest celebration, there is need to ensure maximum participation. Democracy cannot be farce...,” the judge said adding that the earlier restrictions came in the way of his right to participate during the elections.

Azad was granted bail on January 15, 25 days after he was arrested from outside the Jama Masjid, after earlier leading a protest against the new citizenship law, on charges of inciting a mob. Lau had issued the earlier bail order.

The court was hearing a plea by Azad through his counsel advocate Mehmood Pracha seeking a modification. The court also rapped the police and said that most of the offences mentioned in the FIR against Azad were bailable in nature.

“Is there any material to not allow him (Azad) in the city?,” the judge asked the police. “One is presumed innocent until pronounced guilty... What is the cogent material that you have against him (Azad)? What is it that you feel will create a public problem, law & order problem.”

When police said Azad had made hate speeches, the judge said that none of the FIRs pending against him mentioned hate speech.

Appearing for Azad, his counsel said that his client is a social worker and imposing restrictions on his client is a violation of his fundamental rights to take active participation in awareness camps and to advise, lead the poor, weak and down trodden sections of the society. He also stated that his client is being treated at AIIMS and needs to visit the city in case of adverse situation. He sought that Azad be allowed for weekly meetings at the Ambedkar Bhawan.