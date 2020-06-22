Covid-19 positive Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain shifted to general ward

delhi

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:28 IST

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for Covid-19, was moved to the general ward on Monday afternoon following improvement in his condition, according to a statement issued by his office,reports ANI.

The minister’s oxygen support was also removed, it added.

Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

On Sunday, officials at Saket’s Max Healthcare hospital where the minister is being treated, had said that his condition was improving and that he was likely to be shifted out of the ICU.

Hospital authorities had added that Jain had no fever and his oxygen levels had also significantly improved.

He was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday, after his health deteriorated.

The health minister was initially admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super upperiality Hospital on Monday. However, after developing pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and complaints of breathlessness and giddiness on Friday morning, he was moved Max Hospital where he was put on oxygen support in the ICU.