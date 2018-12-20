Cyclist killed by van in Delhi’s Jasola, driver rushes victim to hospital

A 48-year-old cyclist was fatally mowed down by a van at a traffic junction in south Delhi’s Jasola on Tuesday morning, police said. The errant driver tried to save the cyclist by rushing him to a private hospital but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, 22-year-old Ashish Sharma, was arrested from the hospital and booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the cyclist as Ram Kishore, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi.

“Kishore worked as a peon at a private hospital in Jasola. He has left behind a wife and three young daughters,” the DCP sid.

The accident happened around 5.30 am at the Jasola traffic junction on Tuesday. The crime was brought to police’s notice by authorities of a private hospital where Kishore was taken by the van driver.

“We apprehended the driver at the hospital itself. He hadn’t tried to escape,” said another investigator.

Last year, out of 1,565 people killed in road fatalities in Delhi, 65 were cyclists.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:57 IST