Delhi chief secretary removes Tihar, health department officials over graft charges

Less than two months since he took charge, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has removed two government officials after they were found to be engaged in “corrupt” practices.

Tihar prisons’ deputy superintendent and a health department employee were removed from service.

Jagdish Singh, a deputy superintendent, was found guilty of assisting an illegal meeting of an inmate with an outsider. “Also in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order of the competent court,” stated a statement issued by the Delhi vigilance department.

It stated that Singh was found guilty in the inquiry conducted by the jail authorities in a 10-year-old case. The chief secretary approved his removal by “imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement”.

Jail officials, on condition of anonymity said Singh was set to retire in April 2020.

Despite calls and text messages, Singh could not be reached for comment.

A few days ago, the health department’s store purchase supervisor Krishna Mahli was also removed on charges of “irregularities” to the tune of over Rs 4 million in the purchase of consumables for a state-run hospital, the statement said.

Dev said the anti-corruption drive is being taken as top priority. “Drives are being conducted in all departments and agencies of the government. Actions are being taken after thorough investigations. Inquiries are being initiated suo motu and also based on complaints,” the chief secretary said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:49 IST