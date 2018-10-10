Delhi couple, daughter stabbed to death at their Vasant Kunj home, injured 18-year-old son among suspects

A couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death while their 18-year-old son was injured at their home in south Delhi’s Kishangarh near Vasant Kunj early Wednesday morning.

Police are probing the triple murder case from all possible angles.

Ajay Chaudhary, joint commissioner of police (New Delhi range) said the first-floor flat where the family lived was locked from inside when some neighbours reached there after hearing the couple’s injured son screaming for help from the balcony. The teenager opened the gate and led the neighbours to the two rooms where his parents and 16-year-old sister were found unconscious and bleeding with multiple stab wounds.

“The injured person, Suraj, has told us that two men entered his house and attacked him and his family members. He has suffered a cut wound in his finger. When we asked him how he survived, Suraj claimed he became unconscious after being attacked,” said Chaudhary.

The house was found partially ransacked but cash, jewellery and other valuables were found intact. A murder case was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station.

The dead were identified as Mithilesh, 45, his wife Siya, 40, and daughter, Neha. The family originally belonged to Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. Mithilesh worked as a contractor of building materials.

Police said they received the call from a neighbour at around 5 am, nearly 30 minutes after some neighbours, out for a morning walk, heard Suraj’s screams for help

The neighbours rushed to his flat and found it locked from inside. Suraj opened the gate using a key and let the neighbours come inside. The neighbours found the couple and their daughter bleeding in two separate rooms.

“Suraj told them that his mother saved his life as she stood in front of him when one of the attackers tried to stab him. We are verifying Suraj’s claims. As of now, he is also one of the suspects,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The injured family members were rushed to a nearby hospital where the couple and their daughter were declared brought dead. Their bodies were shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 12:19 IST