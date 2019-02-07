Delhi government nod for Rs 140 crore ultra-modern sports complex in Najafgarh

The Delhi cabinet, chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Wednesday approved Rs 140 crore for the construction of an ultra-modern sports complex in Najafgarh.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the government said the decision was taken after the directorate of education (DoE) said it does not have any sports stadium/complex in the rural areas of Najafgarh except for a small stadium which is surrounded by eight government schools.

“The DoE has envisaged a state-of-the-art sports complex having various facilities under one roof. The DoE also felt that excellence in sports is possible only when sportspersons receive training at specialised residential sports academies,” the statement said.

The proposed complex will include a synthetic athletic track, a jogging track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, sports lighting for cricket ground, a football ground, all augmented by an uninterrupted power supply, the statement read.

Najafgarh MLA and transport minister Kailash Gahlot welcomed the decision. “Delhi Govt approves Rs140 Cr for building a Sports Complex spread over 18 acres at Kair, Najafgarh. Will have int’l level facilities for football, cricket & indoor games,” he tweeted.

After surveying the entire area, the directorate found suitable land in village Kair, the statement said. “This land falls along an arterial road, branching from the Main Najafgarh-Dhansa Road connecting village Kair to Najafgarh. As the land is next to one of the main arterial road from the centre of Najafgarh, it is accessible by private vehicles, public transport, by foot and cycle,” it said.

