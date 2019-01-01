Delhi government to take charge of private shelter home in Dwarka after sexual abuse complaints

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed government authorities to take charge of a private shelter home in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka following complaints of sexual abuse of minor girls.

Sisodia directed the district magistrate (DM) concerned to immediately take over the shelter home and to ensure that the present staff is removed and new employees are appointed at the earliest.

“The DM must ensure care and protection of all girls together and not to separate them,” a statement released by the Delhi government said.

The deputy CM also asked the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

The home has 22 inmates in the age group of 6-15 years. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter and arrested four persons.

“The primary responsibility of the agencies specified under the JJ Act to ensure protection of all children residing in shelter homes in their jurisdiction and this case is an example of gross failure of this responsibility,” said Sisodia.

The move came after the DCW inspected the shelter last week and found complaints of alleged abuse such as administering chilli powder in private parts of the inmates as punishment.

The commission in a letter to the deputy CM had said an enquiry must be set up into the functioning of the shelter. The commission said it was appalled at the forms of punishment meted out to young children and teenage girls.

“The girls said the home staff administered chilli powder in their private parts as punishment. Other forms of punishment included beating with scales for not keeping the rooms clean. The girls were not permitted to go home during summer and winter vacations,” the DCW had said in its statement.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:46 IST