Delhi HC issues notice to govt, police over auto driver’s plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad

delhi

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:21 IST

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the city’s government and police and the Election Commission on a plea by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had challenged the challans and fines levied on him for putting “I love Kejriwal” posters.

Justice Navin Chawla issued the notices on the petition by Rajesh, who was fined Rs 10,000 on January 15 for putting the poster on the back of his vehicle.

Rajesh said he had put the posters and banners somewhere in September and October last year on his own will and without any allurement from any political party.

He said on January 15 when he was travelling from Kalindi Kunj towards Apollo Hospital, he was fined by the traffic police saying that it was an advertisement for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

He contended that despite his pleadings that the poster was not an advertisement for the party, the traffic police fined him following which he moved to the court.

The plea also said that this was a violation of the fundamental rights of a citizen and sought setting aside of the challan.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 3.