Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level

delhi

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:27 IST

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 42,829 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.