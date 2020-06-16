e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to inform about his health condition.

delhi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain during a meeting with the Centre on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation and response on Sunday.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain during a meeting with the Centre on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation and response on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attended an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 42,829 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.

tags
top news
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to ‘high-grade fever’, drop in oxygen level
Threatened, beaten up: Harrowing 12 hrs of Indian staffers in Pak detention
Threatened, beaten up: Harrowing 12 hrs of Indian staffers in Pak detention
LIVE: Beijing city administration concerned over new Covid-19 cluster
LIVE: Beijing city administration concerned over new Covid-19 cluster
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 100 in 5 days, 2 lakh linked to cluster market screened
Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 100 in 5 days, 2 lakh linked to cluster market screened
Monsoon advances but heatwave-like conditions return in North India: IMD
Monsoon advances but heatwave-like conditions return in North India: IMD
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In