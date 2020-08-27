e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi jewellers’ suicide: Police may summon moneylenders

Delhi jewellers’ suicide: Police may summon moneylenders

The family of the jewellers told journalists the two were being “threatened by a local businessman and his associate” and they “hanged themselves because of the torture”

delhi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two brothers from Chandni Chowk left behind a note citing their poor financial condition but did not name any person for pushing them to suicide
The two brothers from Chandni Chowk left behind a note citing their poor financial condition but did not name any person for pushing them to suicide(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi police are likely to summon for questioning moneylenders accused of harassing two jewellers from Chandni Chowk, who were found hanging at their shop on Wednesday.

The two brothers, aged 47 and 42, left behind a note citing their poor financial condition but did not name any person for pushing them to suicide.

Their family and employees told police and journalists the two were “thrashed” and “threatened” by the musclemen of a private financer from whom they had taken a loan of around Rs 60 lakh and were not able to repay it.

“We are verifying if the allegations are true. We are in the process of identifying the moneylenders who had loaned the money to the two men and ascertain the family’s allegations. They will be questioned to find out the reason behind the deaths,” said an investigator, who did not wish to be named.

The family of the jewellers told journalists the two were being “threatened by a local businessman and his associate” and they “hanged themselves because of the torture”.

An employee of the jewellery store also told journalists moneylenders would come to their shop and harass the two brothers. They used to ask them to have poison if they did not have money to repay, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj, said, “We will record the statement of their father today [Thursday]. We will proceed with the investigation accordingly.”

