Delhi Police seizes Rs 1 crore from BMW in Vasant Vihar, I-T department to investigate

The Delhi Police recovered Rs 1 crore in cash from a BMW car in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday night while checking vehicles to keep a watch on illegal movement of cash ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The police said that the cash was handed over to the income tax department to probe the source and take further action.

According to the police, around 8.30 pm, when a police team along with the vigilance staff of the election commission was keeping an eye on vehicles near a church at Poorvi Marg in Vasant Vihar, they intercepted a BMW car. On checking the vehicle for the possibility of recovering a prohibited item, the police found a bag containing Rs 1 crore in cash.

“The car had been stopped randomly. When we asked the driver to step out of the car and cooperate with us while we checked the car, he tried to avoid stopping, but when our team intercepted his car, he got out. We found a bag in the car. When it was opened, it was found to contain Rs1 crore in cash. The driver identified himself as a businessman from central Delhi’s Khari Baoli. He said his in-laws live in Vasant Vihar and he was visiting their house,” a senior police officer who did not wish to be named said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya confirmed the recovery. “The income tax department was alerted and their teams arrived. The money was handed over to them for further inquiry,” he said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:44 IST