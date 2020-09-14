e-paper
Sep 14, 2020-Monday
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning

delhi Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Firefighters stand near a fire rescue vehicle as they douse burnt-out vehicles and buildings in northeast Delhi in February.
Firefighters stand near a fire rescue vehicle as they douse burnt-out vehicles and buildings in northeast Delhi in February.(AFP)
         

The Delhi police on Monday summoned documentary filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the North-East Delhi riots in February, a day after they arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on charges of conspiracy in the case.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, confirmed the development and said that the two are yet to appear before them.

Also Read: Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots

Roy was earlier named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the police in connection with the riots. While Dewan was not mentioned in the charge sheet, another investigator said that the two were part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Delhi Protests Support Group’.

Dewan did not respond to phone calls and messages for comments.

The Welfare Party of India accused the Delhi police of trying to crush dissent by implicating those who took part in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “We stand in solidarity with them against this injustice and demand that all charges be withdrawn and those who have been arrested released immediately,” it said in a statement.

