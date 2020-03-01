e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delay in exams due to Delhi riots may hamper admission to professional courses: CBSE

delhi Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:52 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Destruction following violent clashes in north-east Delhi over the new citizenship law at DRS Public school, Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi, on February 29, 2020.
Destruction following violent clashes in north-east Delhi over the new citizenship law at DRS Public school, Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi, on February 29, 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi may hamper chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for the board exams as per schedule in view of the violence in northeast Delhi.

“Further delay in conducting board examinations may hamper chances of admission in professional courses. Ready to conduct fresh exams for students who will not be able to appear as per schedule in violence-affected areas,” a senior CBSE official said.

While exams were postponed by the CBSE till February 29 in view of the situation in northeast Delhi, the exams will be now conducted as per schedule from Monday. However, schools are closed in the area till March 7.

