Demolition of slums near tracks illegal without rehabilitation, Delhi govt writes to Railways

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the letter has noted that the BJP government should provide houses to every slum dweller and if they fail then the Kejriwal government will provide.

delhi Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
AAP has written to the Ministry of Railways over the demolition of slums near railway tracks in the national capital and stated that any such demolition is unconstitutional and illegal without rehabilitation(HT photo)
         

Delhi government has written to the Ministry of Railways over the demolition of slums near railway tracks in the national capital and stated that any such demolition is unconstitutional and illegal without rehabilitation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

“Yesterday, the Kejriwal government has written to the Railway Ministry and noted that without rehabilitation any such demolition is unconstitutional and illegal. The letter has also noted that the BJP government should provide houses to every slum dwellers and if they fail then the Kejriwal government will provide,” he said.

“In this letter, the Kejriwal government has given a list of 45,857 pucca flats which the Delhi government can give to these slum dwellers for rehabilitation. Today it is clear that the BJP wants to demolish the slums of Delhi but I want to assure you that till the time Kejriwal government is here no such demolition will be allowed,” he said.

He also said that the letter has noted that the BJP government should provide houses to every slum dweller and if they fail then the Kejriwal government will provide.

“The Supreme Court was hearing a matter regarding the cleaning of garbage issue. In that hearing, the Central government submitted an affidavit in August 2020. The Railway Ministry submitted this affidavit. Here the BJP-ruled Central government observed that the people who stay in the slums around the railway tracks are the reason behind the garbage dumping on the tracks,” Chadha said.

“They noted that due to these people, the railway tracks stay dirty and that is why the BJP government wants these slums should be demolished. But due to the Kejriwal government, we are unable to evict these slum dwellers,” he said.

Chadha said that the AAP government will not allow any such demolition.

