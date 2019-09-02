Doctor jumps to death in Delhi’s GTB hospital quarters: Police

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 07:13 IST

A 44-year-old pathologist jumped to his death from the eighth floor of the staff quarters of east Delhi’s GTB Hospital on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased worked at a private hospital in Noida and lived in the staff quarters of GTB hospital where his wife works as a doctor.

Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said that no suicide note was recovered from the dead man but said that discord within the family issues may have driven the pathologist to the extreme step.

“We have initiated a probe under the Code of Criminal Procedure and kept his body at the mortuary. The autopsy will be performed when his parents reach Delhi,” said the DCP.

The alleged suicide took place around 10 am on Saturday while the man’s wife was away at work and their two children had left for school. Police said that the man too was scheduled to leave for work, but instead, went to the balcony of his flat and jumped to his death.

Local residents noticed the man lying injured on the street and alerted the authorities. “He was rushed to the GTB Hospital emergency department in a critical condition. He succumbed to injuries later in the day,” said the DCP. While the DCP said that the man’s family pointed to family discord, investigators may question them again.

