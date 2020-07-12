Five new courses in Ambedkar University from this academic session

delhi

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:13 IST

Ambedkar University of Delhi on Saturday announced five new programmes for the 2020-21 academic session in addition to its existing 37 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, the varsity said while releasing its admission brochure on Saturday. The new UG programmes are Bachelor of Vocation (Accounting and Finance Programme) and BBA, offering 35 seats each. The PG programmes are MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEVD) and MA (Hindi), offering 35 and 42 seats, respectively. AUD is also launching an MPhil course in Disability Studies with eight seats this academic session onwards. Around 1,800 seats will be available in the upcoming academic session for admission to UG/PG courses.

Vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather announced that the admission process will be carried out completely online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Earlier, students used to come to the campus to get their documents verified and pay their fee. That process will be carried out online to ensure students don’t have to come to campus,” she said.

Students can upload their self-attested documents online, which would be checked by university officials. While there are no measures to check for fraudulency, the university said the documents will be verified whenever students return to campus.

While the state university said it would release the admission schedule next week after consulting state authorities, it expects to begin classes for its existing students by August. “While the final call will be taken based on the prevailing situation then and government directives, we are hoping to start classes in August through a blended learning model (both online and offline classes),” Lather said.

For admission to its various UG, PG, Mphil, and PhD programmes, the university will give admission based on merit. While undergraduate admissions have always taken place based on Class 12 results, the university would conduct interviews and tests for PG/MPhil/PhD courses. In the wake of the pandemic, the university is not sure what alternate plans will be made in this regard.

Established in 2008, the state university reserves 85% seats for students from the National Capital Region and has separate cut-offs for them. Apart from NCR applicants, the university also has a quota for co-curricular activities and the single girl child.