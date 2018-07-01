Handwritten notes indicate deaths of 11 family members found dead at home linked to ‘mystical practices’, say Delhi police

Handwritten notes found at the house in north Delhi’s Burari where 11 of a family were found dead, indicate observance of spiritual or mystical practices by the family, police said on Sunday.

Ten people were found hanging — blindfolded, gagged and hands tied — on the first floor of the house whereas the dead body of an old lady was found in an adjacent room in the house in Sant Nagar.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her two sons Bhavnesh (50)and Lalit (45), her daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), her daughter Pratibha (57), her grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15).

The district crime team and FSL Rohini mobile forensic team reached the spot after being informed at around 7.30 am and examined the site.

No signs of ransacking or theft were found from the house, and mobile phones and gold jewelleries on the bodies of the women were found intact.

During the search, police found handwritten notes that indicated that the family observed certain spiritual or mystical practises. These were similar to the manner in which the mouths and eyes of the deceased were tied and taped, police said.

Police are investigating to establish its links with the deaths. Also, local enquiries are being conducted in the neighborhood.

A board of doctors has been constituted to conduct post-mortem on the bodies of the deceased.