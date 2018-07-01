11 members of family found hanging blindfolded in north Delhi home

Eleven members of a family were found hanging blindfolded in their home in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar near Burari on Sunday morning, said police.

The four men, three women and four girls were found hanging from an iron grill used as a ventilator in the courtyard. All of them had cotton and pieces of cloth tied over their eyes, leading police to suspect that they had killed themselves.

A police officer, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the house belongs to a businessman who ran a plywood shop and dairy. Around 8 am, a neighbour with whom the businessman used to go for morning walks went to call him and found door open and found the family, including the businessman, hanging. He raised an alarm and people then called the police.

“The neighbour told us that the door usually remained closed. But on Sunday, it was open. We are trying to find out if it’s a case of suicide pact or some foul play is involved behind the deaths,” said the police officer. No suicide note has been found yet.

Police are questioning neighbours and scanning CCTV footage in the area for leads.

(With AFP inputs)