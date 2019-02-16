Lawyer, MBA graduate among 3 held for fleeing with over 500 TV sets taken on credit

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three men, including a lawyer and an MBA graduate, and recovered from them at least 510 LED television sets, which they had allegedly fled with after borrowing them for sale from various dealers. The television sets were recovered from a godown in Sonepat.

The suspects were identified as Vikas (35), a lawyer, his associate Harendra (33), an MBA graduate and Praveen (33), a class 12 drop out, all residents of Haryana’s Sonepat. Police said that while Vikas used to practice law at a Sonepat court, Harendra was working as a medicine supplier. Police did not give the last names of the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said that the case came to light when the police received a tip-off from Shasikant Gupta, a shopkeeper. Following this, a raid was conducted Wednesday at a building in Sonepat, where the police found the three men and the TV sets.

At least 510 LED television sets were recovered from a Sonepat godown. (HT Photo )

“During interrogation, Vikas said he used to spend a lot of money in betting on cricket matches and had suffered a loss of Rs 40 - Rs 45 lakh about six months back. In order to recover his losses, he got into a business of electronics and decided to dupe television dealers and shopkeepers,” Deo said.

Police said the accused allegedly also arranged for fake identity proofs and SIM cards. They were joined by another man, Anil, who is on the run. According to the police, Anil allegedly rented a shop at Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace using fake documents they had arranged.

“The suspects had adopted fake names to address each other at the shop so that they could not be traced. Initially, they purchased some LED TVs from the shopkeepers in cash but later started dealing on a credit basis. In the last week of January, they bought around 700 smart LED TV sets from several shopkeepers on credit and later fled after shutting their shop,” the additional commissioner of police (crime), Rajiv Ranjan, said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 08:54 IST