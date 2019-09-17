Market unions in Delhi say shops told to weed out items, will hold checks

delhi

Paper, straws, glass bottles and cloth bags have replaced single-use plastic at a large number of restaurants, eating joints, grocery and departmental stores across Delhi.

The gradual change is in light of the ban on single-use plastic announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech, to be implemented from October 2.

City restaurateurs and traders have circulated messages to weed out plastic while some have asked stores to put up ‘bring your own bag’ boards. “We have sent a circular to all eateries and stores to replace plastic used for parceling food. Besides, plastic plates, plastic glasses and straws too have been ousted. We have asked grocery and departmental stores to put up boards asking people to get their own bags,” said Rajendra Malik, president, Defence Colony market association.

Some high-end restaurants had switched to eco-friendly packaging years ago while others are complying with it now, said Malik. “We have been told by the civic body that brands making ready-to-eat snacks have been told to change packaging to eco-friendly material,” he said.

Jayaram Banan, chairman, Sagar Ratna Hotels Pvt Ltd, said: “We are making our own cloth bags out of rejected cotton, which will be available in the next ten days. We have been using paper straws since long,” he said.

Traders at Hauz Khas market too said they are switching over to cloth bags.

The Sarojini Nagar market association said it has alerted all shops that an inspection would be conducted jointly by the association, police and civic body officials to check plastic usage.

“We have asked everyone to stop using plastic bags, even for storing. Anyone found using them shall be liable for a penalty,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar mini market traders’ association.

Kabir Suri, vice-president, National Restaurants Association of India, said, they have asked packaging suppliers to develop alternatives. “It is mainly cloud kitchens (takeaway outlets), who depend largely on plastic materials for delivery. We have asked packaging suppliers to come up with alternatives.”

