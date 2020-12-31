Pragati Maidan metro station is now Supreme Court metro station, announces Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover.delhi Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:25 IST
New Delhi
The Delhi government’s naming committee on Tuesday decided to rename Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station.
Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.
