Suspecting affair, man bludgeons wife to death with gas cylinder in Delhi

A 26-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death in her sleep with a mini cooking gas cylinder and later tried to kill himself at their home in northwest Delhi’s Lal Bagh slums near Adarsh Nagar early on Tuesday.

Sunil Sharma, 26, hit his head with the same cylinder after killing his 24-year-old wife before informing the police about the crime.

Police said the man suspected that his wife, Kavita Sharma, was in a relationship with another man in their locality.

The accused was arrested and the gas cylinder was seized, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said that around 2.30 am, a man called the police control room and said he had killed his wife. The police initially thought he was drunk but sent a team to verify his claims.

“The patrolling van staff were shocked when they entered the room and saw blood all around the floor and walls. A woman, bleeding profusely from her head, was on the bed. A man, who claimed to be her husband, was standing nearby and a small gas cylinder with blood on it was found on the floor,” said a police officer. The man was also bleeding from his head.

The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead. Her husband was discharged after medication and police took him into custody.

A case of murder was filed and he was arrested.

“Sunil suspected his wife was cheating on him. He had seen her talking to a man several times. The couple often had arguments and fights,” the officer said.

Sunil runs a food cart in Azadpur area. His mother and two brothers live nearby.

On Monday night, the officer said, the couple had an argument over the same issue. When Sunil’s mother failed to pacify them, she took the couple’s four-year-old daughter to her other son’s home.

“After Kavita went to sleep, Sunil picked up the gas cylinder and repeatedly hit her head with it. He then hurt himself and called the police,” the officer said.

