Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Battling Pakistan’s proxy terror groups

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 09:59 pm IST

Pakistan’s presence in the UNSC as a non-permanent member and its backing from China means they can foil India’s efforts to counter terrorism within the body.

The designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US will help further tighten the noose around the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as India campaigns for global support for its zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. TRF twice claimed responsibility for the reprehensible attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and triggered Indian attacks on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. There are few takers for its subsequent denial of involvement in the Pahalgam attack — which came when the group’s handlers based in Pakistan likely realised the gravity of the situation. LeT has for long played the game of emerging in new avatars, both for terrorism and political activities, whenever it has faced pressure from the West. Despite the reported incarceration of its founder, Hafiz Saeed, on terror financing charges, LeT and its proxies retain the capability to mount attacks across the border. It is incomprehensible that Pakistan’s foreign office issued a statement that referred to LeT as “defunct”. LeT is anything but defunct as it still has a wide network for recruitment and training of jihadis and raising funds.

The Resistance Front twice claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam Attack, but subsequently denied their role, when the group’s handlers based in Pakistan likely realised the gravity of the situation. (ANI Photo)

Pakistan’s presence in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and its backing from P-5-member China means Islamabad can stymie India’s efforts to counter terrorism at the world body. India must work more closely with its Western partners to target terror financing networks and infrastructure within Pakistan since the generals in Rawalpindi appear to have no intention of cutting ties with groups such as LeT. In this context, India has done the right thing by approaching multilateral bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force. The counter-terrorism grid within the country must be strengthened to prevent a repeat of Pahalgam.

