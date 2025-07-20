Battling Pakistan’s proxy terror groups

The designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US will help further tighten the noose around the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as India campaigns for global support for its zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. TRF twice claimed responsibility for the reprehensible attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and triggered Indian attacks on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. There are few takers for its subsequent denial of involvement in the Pahalgam attack — which came when the group’s handlers based in Pakistan likely realised the gravity of the situation. LeT has for long played the game of emerging in new avatars, both for terrorism and political activities, whenever it has faced pressure from the West. Despite the reported incarceration of its founder, Hafiz Saeed, on terror financing charges, LeT and its proxies retain the capability to mount attacks across the border. It is incomprehensible that Pakistan’s foreign office issued a statement that referred to LeT as “defunct”. LeT is anything but defunct as it still has a wide network for recruitment and training of jihadis and raising funds.

The Resistance Front twice claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam Attack, but subsequently denied their role, when the group's handlers based in Pakistan likely realised the gravity of the situation. (ANI Photo)