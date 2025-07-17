Curious case of Tamil Nadu’s coalition politics

With assembly elections due in less than a year, political circles in Tamil Nadu are asking if the era of single-party governments is set to make way for coalition rule. The context is BJP leader Amit Shah’s remarks a few weeks ago that Tamil Nadu is poised for an NDA government next year. The AIADMK that leads the NDA in the state is distinctly uncomfortable with any talk of power-sharing, for it contravenes the first principles guiding the approach of the two Dravidian majors — the DMK and AIADMK — to coalition politics in Tamil Nadu. Since 1967, one of the two Dravidian parties has been in office and they have always won office by aligning with national parties such as the Congress. But they have never shared office with allies. Not surprisingly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, has clarified that his party has no power-sharing deal with the BJP.

PREMIUM The arrival of the BJP as a major influencer in state politics has changed the dynamic of negotiation. The Congress was willing to barter ministries in the state government for a larger share of Lok Sabha seats. (PTI)