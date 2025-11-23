Johannesburg G20 marks a Global South moment

The G20 Summit in South Africa, the first to be held in Africa since the forum’s inception in 2008, has been significant in many ways. India, South Africa, and other nations in the Global South have made it clear that the age of global hegemons is over (REUTERS)

First, it has taken forward the vision and agendas that India had outlined under its presidency in 2023. The Johannesburg meet privileged the interests of the Global South: The advocacy for greater financing to combat the climate crisis, for instance, reflects this. The six initiatives Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined at the summit need to be read against this backdrop. The proposals he framed within a vision of “Integral Humanism”, a political philosophy associated with Deendayal Upadhyay, a founding leader of the BJP, call for a rethink on the development priorities advanced by the wealthy Global North and prescribe a set of agendas that emphasise sustainable growth and an equitable sharing of resources to end over-exploitation of nature. Proposals such as a global healthcare response team, critical minerals circulatory initiative, and open satellite data partnership have the potential to cement Global South cooperation. India’s push to build a global consensus on condemning “terrorism in all forms and manifestations” has also resonated in Johannesburg. New Delhi was the prime mover in including the African Union as a member of G20; the Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative is in step with efforts to engage constructively with the continent.

Second, the leaders broke with convention to issue a statement right at the onset of the summit, revealing intent. With the US boycotting the summit — the Trump Administration has been accusing South Africa of racial discrimination against white Afrikaners, who led the apartheid regime for decades — a cloud hangs over follow-up action: The 2026 summit is scheduled to be held in Miami, the US. However, Washington will be the loser if it tries to undermine the goals set in Johannesburg. India, South Africa, and other nations in the Global South have made it clear that the age of global hegemons is over and the vision for a more inclusive world is likely to come from emerging powers. The South African G20 underlines this shift.