Over five days, services that hundreds of millions of people take for granted collapsed at different times. On Thursday, a fault at Microsoft, whose office software has more than 450 million paid business users, disrupted email, file-sharing and AI tools in 74 countries. On Friday, a data flood on the FAA’s network forced the US to halt all departing flights, with over 1.5 million passengers due to fly that evening. On Monday, a bug at JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, with 78 million digital customers, impacted services and transactions, ripples of which hit other big banks. Faults wreak damage in proportion to how much rests on the system it hits. When the FAA’s network faltered, departures in the world’s largest market by volume came to a dead stop for hours. (AFP)

To be sure, these outages seem to be unintentional and unconnected. Microsoft blamed a flaw introduced during a network upgrade, US officials pointed to an aviation network contractor’s upgrade of old copper lines, and Chase cited a bug in in-house hardware and a fix that triggered the problems. The affected services returned within hours or days.

Complex systems will always fail somewhere, and most go unnoticed: A server restarts, a network congestion eases by evening. Faults wreak damage in proportion to how much rests on the system it hits. When Microsoft faltered, trading firms were delayed, companies could not publish earnings, airlines warned customers of communication lags, and one company called off a bond deal it had already scheduled. When the FAA’s network faltered, departures in the world’s largest market by volume came to a dead stop for hours.

While accidents expose weak points, attackers go looking for them. Since October, hackers have overheated refrigeration at hundreds of supermarkets in France and dozens more across Europe, pushing some freezers to 50°C, by logging into controllers left open on the internet. Most of the French units no longer receive security updates, their maker says.

Such attacks are being supercharged by AI. Google said on Tuesday it had found an AI system that reads a software fix, works out the flaw the fix was meant to address, and attacks anyone who has not patched the flaw — an automated process with no human involved. The speed of attacks is relevant since organisations can typically take more than a month to fully fix software. Recent weeks are a reminder that the systems digital economies run on have chinks in their armour, and a blow sometimes gets through. AI will help attackers find those chinks faster than defenders can close them. A reckoning is coming, and it should begin with a full public account of every failure, whether the company is in India or abroad.