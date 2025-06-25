Making truce a durable peace

US President Donald Trump’s truce deal has moved past the initial communication hiccups and appears set to survive the mutual mistrust between Israel and Iran. Both the nations have indicated that they are willing to turn the truce into a lasting peace agreement. Late Tuesday, Tel Aviv lifted emergency restrictions imposed during the conflict and Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian hailed “the end of a 12-day war that was imposed on the Iranian people”. Pezeshkian also expressed a willingness to return to nuclear talks with the US. The three parties in the conflict — Israel, the Trump administration, and Iran — have spun their own narratives about the outcome of the war for their respective domestic audiences: Tel Aviv and Trump have said that the US attack destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities whereas the view from Tehran was different. Hopefully, the different interpretations of the war achievements will not become a ruse to revive the conflict. An extended conflict in West Asia benefits none but hurts everyone.

The immediate challenge is to translate the gains of the ceasefire into a durable peace deal. Though the endgame in the conflict that started with Israel’s targeting of Iran’s military leadership and nuclear sites and scientists on June 12 was not clear, Tel Aviv had indicated that regime change in Tehran was a goal. Washington has limited itself to preventing Iran from building nuclear weapons. Iran’s Islamist dispensation has been challenged by large street mobilisations that demanded civil liberties and gender equality in recent times. Israel’s act of war may have provided a reprieve: External aggression unites people around nationalism. The devastating Iraq war provided a lifeline for Ayatollah Khomeni in the 1980s and the designs of Israel and the US may help the Khamenei regime to retain control over the Iranian polity. The Brics joint statement — Iran is a member of the bloc — that describes the military strikes against Iran as “a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”, indicates that Tehran is not isolated even if many of its neighbours are uncomfortable with Iran becoming a nuclear power.

Finally, comprehensive peace in West Asia will need a resolution to the war in Gaza, where many Palestinians continue to be killed while trying to access food at distribution centres run by the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Over 56,000 persons have died in Gaza since the present phase of the conflict began after a Hamas terror strike inside Israel on October 7, 2023. Gaza calls for the world’s attention now.