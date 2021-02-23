IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / On China, the trade dilemma
There are indications that progress at the border will result in a gradual, perhaps even linked, resumption of the economic relationship. But both military and economic imperatives dictate that there shouldn’t be return to the economic status quo — and the future economic relationship must be more equal. (AP)
There are indications that progress at the border will result in a gradual, perhaps even linked, resumption of the economic relationship. But both military and economic imperatives dictate that there shouldn’t be return to the economic status quo — and the future economic relationship must be more equal. (AP)
editorials

On China, the trade dilemma

One key reason the US has struggled to deal with an aggressive China is precisely its economic web of interdependence with China. India must continue to do business with China, but on better terms, without compromising its interests.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:57 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bloomberg, based on provisional figures from the commerce ministry, reported that trade between India and China in 2020 was worth $77.7 billion. This was, do remember, a year marked by the pandemic as well as the border standoff, which had seen India consciously attempt to cut down its economic linkages with China. Yet, as the report said, China, despite a dip in trade volume compared to 2019, was India’s top trading partner and Indian imports from China, at $58.7 billion, were higher than imports from the United States and the United Arab Emirates put together. The silver lining is that India’s exports to China grew 11% to a little over $19 billion.

The figures reveal four key features of India’s political economy, which will shape India’s geopolitical posture. First, for all the talk of self-reliance as a goal, India is inextricably linked to not just friendly countries but even potential adversaries in a complex economic web. The dependence on China for a range of goods means that Indian firms will find it hard to develop alternative supply sources in quick time. Neither will Indian consumers find it easy to shift away from cheap Chinese consumer goods they have got used to. Two, the composition of the trade remains a matter of deep concern — while the growth in Indian exports is positive, the trade relationship is skewed in China’s favour. This is both because of China’s unfair tariff practices and India’s own inability to compete effectively.

Three, as the border stand-off eases, especially in Pangong Tso, it is unclear whether India will continue to take a strong stance on economically delinking itself from China — or whether it will go back to business-as-usual. There are indications that progress at the border will result in a gradual, perhaps even linked, resumption of the economic relationship. But both military and economic imperatives dictate that there shouldn’t be return to the economic status quo — and the future economic relationship must be more equal. And finally, these figures show how far India has to go in being able to develop a geopolitically autonomous posture. One key reason the US has struggled to deal with an aggressive China is precisely its economic web of interdependence with China. India must continue to do business with China, but on better terms, without compromising its interests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The nature of the cyberspace is such that if attackers are able to leverage all or a combination of these weaknesses, they can cause damage that will be far greater than the sum of the parts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The nature of the cyberspace is such that if attackers are able to leverage all or a combination of these weaknesses, they can cause damage that will be far greater than the sum of the parts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Secure India’s digital infrastructure

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:49 PM IST
These incidents bring into focus problems that independent researchers have flagged for long — inadequate recognition of threats, a digital infra erected without adequate safeguards, endemic lack of awareness of safe practices, and a threat and vulnerability response mechanism that is far from dynamic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan after he failed to prove his majority in the assembly, in Puducherry, Feb. 22. (PTI)
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan after he failed to prove his majority in the assembly, in Puducherry, Feb. 22. (PTI)
editorials

In Puducherry, a political crisis | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
In Puducherry, on Monday, the Congress government, led by chief minister V Narayanasamy, lost power
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, the Capital saw its most horrific violence after 36 years (AFP)
Last year, the Capital saw its most horrific violence after 36 years (AFP)
editorials

A year on, Delhi riot victims await justice | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
There has to be an independent examination of what happened last February and the law will have to take its course without considering political affiliations and victims will have to be provided justice
READ FULL STORY
Close
The migrant crisis, triggered by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic, saw, according to official figures, over 10 million migrant workers returning home. (SANTOSH KUMAR/HTPHOTO)
The migrant crisis, triggered by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic, saw, according to official figures, over 10 million migrant workers returning home. (SANTOSH KUMAR/HTPHOTO)
editorials

Providing migrant workers a political voice

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The economy has been opening up and many migrant workers have started going back to their jobs, but this issue must not be relegated to the margins. It’s time migrant workers get the respect, protection and rights they are entitled to as citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democracies must work together to hold big tech firms accountable and preserve the basic building blocks of open, informed societies. India must follow suit. (Getty Images)
Democracies must work together to hold big tech firms accountable and preserve the basic building blocks of open, informed societies. India must follow suit. (Getty Images)
editorials

Australia is on the right path

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Australia’s decision to take on big tech firms and adopt a principled stand on the issue is welcome. And so is Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi — where, according to the Australian readout, Mr Morrison spoke of the progress in the media-related legislation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The winter storm in the US is yet another warning. Prepare for extreme scenarios (AP)
The winter storm in the US is yet another warning. Prepare for extreme scenarios (AP)
editorials

The rise of freak weather events

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The Texas event and other freak climate events across the world — India too has witnessed such incidents in recent years — are a reminder for governments that they must re-evaluate their nation’s utility infrastructure for climate resilience, and invest heavily to upgrade them so that they can quickly adapt and function during freak and extreme weather events
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Deb’s comments can be read as a light-hearted joke about the BJP’s tremendous success in recent years at home (PTI)
Mr Deb’s comments can be read as a light-hearted joke about the BJP’s tremendous success in recent years at home (PTI)
editorials

The implications of Biplab Deb’s gaffe | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The lesson for Indian leaders, particularly those occupying constitutional positions, is to be more responsible, recognise boundaries, and know that jokes aren’t always funny
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is also a confident democracy, willing to examine its strengths and weaknesses, and open to learning from the best (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
India is also a confident democracy, willing to examine its strengths and weaknesses, and open to learning from the best (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Engage with the academic world | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Withdraw restrictive measures on international online conferences. India must not be insecure about free academic exchanges on all subjects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last few months, the government has since substantially restored connectivity, released key regional leaders, including former chief ministers, and held local body elections, which saw the participation of mainstream Kashmiri forces. With this, the government believes that its move to overhaul the constitutional status of J&K is slowly paying dividends. (PTI)
In the last few months, the government has since substantially restored connectivity, released key regional leaders, including former chief ministers, and held local body elections, which saw the participation of mainstream Kashmiri forces. With this, the government believes that its move to overhaul the constitutional status of J&K is slowly paying dividends. (PTI)
editorials

In J&K, the unfinished democratic agenda

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Over 20 foreign diplomats are in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), meeting political and civil society stakeholders and assessing the ground situation in the Union Territory (UT)
READ FULL STORY
Close
An increase in cases in hot spots such as Maharashtra, coupled with the presence of more dangerous variants in the country, generate fears that the pandemic may begin a much-feared second wave. (HT PHOTO)
An increase in cases in hot spots such as Maharashtra, coupled with the presence of more dangerous variants in the country, generate fears that the pandemic may begin a much-feared second wave. (HT PHOTO)
editorials

Covid-19: The threat of a second wave

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Complacency now, among governments and people alike, when a vaccine roll-out is underway and cases nationwide are at the lowest level in over eight months, can undo months of progress and sacrifices made in the fight against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has announced radical changes to the country’s mapping policy by liberalising regulations on geospatial data and maps (PTI)
The government has announced radical changes to the country’s mapping policy by liberalising regulations on geospatial data and maps (PTI)
editorials

India’s new mapping policy is a good step | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The next generation of mapping technology is coming into its own, and the policy will enable Indian innovators to create substantial advances in mapping domestically, and eventually play a role in the sector globally
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is imperative now that at least a million vaccinations are done in a day, and five million a day by April (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
It is imperative now that at least a million vaccinations are done in a day, and five million a day by April (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Reboot the vaccine strategy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:15 PM IST
In the span of a month since it began the coronavirus vaccination drive, India has administered roughly 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friends and relatives of 21-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 14, 2021 (PTI)
Friends and relatives of 21-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 14, 2021 (PTI)
editorials

Disha Ravi’s arrest is wrong

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Ms Ravi’s arrest throws up three issues. The first is the role of the State. The second is the role of the judiciary. And finally, there is the role of activists themselves. The executive must be more liberal, the judiciary must act, and activists need to be more careful
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a just-released World Bank report, Traffic Crash Injuries And Disabilities: The Burden on Indian Society, despite having only 1% of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, killing 150,000 people and leaving more than 450,000 with disabilities every year. (HTPHOTO)
According to a just-released World Bank report, Traffic Crash Injuries And Disabilities: The Burden on Indian Society, despite having only 1% of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, killing 150,000 people and leaving more than 450,000 with disabilities every year. (HTPHOTO)
editorials

The State must ensure safe mobility options

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:31 AM IST
The State must provide safe mobility options and better roads; regularly conduct road safety audits; overhaul the accident response systems; scrutinise detailed project reports on road construction; cond-uct fitness checks of on-road vehicles; and push auto manufacturers to ensure better safety features
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Republican leadership did not want to take the risk. It wanted to hold on to Mr Trump’s base while pretending to wash its hands of his actions (AP)
The Republican leadership did not want to take the risk. It wanted to hold on to Mr Trump’s base while pretending to wash its hands of his actions (AP)
editorials

Republicans falter, yet again, on Trump | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Fifty-seven senators, including seven Republicans, found Mr Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection”, but this fell short of the required two-thirds majority
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP