Restoring statehood is J&K’s key question

Five years after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted “special status” to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the question to ask is: What are the right metrics to judge the effectiveness of the move? Its proponents point at visuals of normalcy in the Valley, zero incidents of stone-pelting or chants of azaadi by mobs, and a sharp rise in tourist footfalls. They also point to the increased penetration of central welfare schemes in the Union Territory (UT). But there’s the sense of a task left unfinished. The economic and infrastructure gains from abrogation notwithstanding, restoration of statehood remains the key issue after five years. That alone will fulfil the democratic aspirations of the people of J&K. FILE-Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers against the abrogation of article 370, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin, File) (AP)

Assembly elections — likely to take place by a court-imposed September 30 deadline — will do little in terms of passing the baton to the people if the Centre continues to be firmly in charge. Just last month, it gave the office of the Lieutenant Governor sweeping powers on key appointments and services. If the L-G has the final say on almost everything, including the functioning of the entire senior bureaucracy in the UT as also its topmost law officers, it would reduce any mandate from the people to a mere token.

Till the time the Centre sees governance as a proxy for democracy and not a product of it, hearts and minds, especially in the Valley, can’t be won. To be sure, if the Centre sticks to its promise of restoring statehood soon after the election, in effect, displaying its confidence in the people of J&K, it is likely the latter will respond in kind — reposing their confidence in the Union. With a spate of attacks in Jammu already hinting at a revival of insurgency, aided by forces across the border, only this can ensure that the scrapping of Art 370 achieves its desired objective.