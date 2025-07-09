Right intent, wrong policy

On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amended its controversial order banning refuelling of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in Delhi, deferring its implementation to November 1. The initial order — targeting diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol ones older than 15 — was enforced starting July 1. Citing technical glitches in the number plate recognition system and integration failures in vehicle databases, the Delhi government had argued that such a policy, enforced in isolation, would only push vehicle owners into neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) towns to refuel, defeating the very purpose of the crackdown. CAQM revised its plan to include five other high-density NCR districts in the initial rollout. The rest of NCR will follow from April 1, 2026.

The intent — to tackle Delhi’s toxic air — is honourable, but the approach is flawed. The primary flaw in the plan lies in using the age of the vehicle as the singular criterion to mark pollution levels. An older vehicle need not necessarily pollute more: A well-maintained but older car that travels limited distances is likely to be less polluting than a relatively new but constantly running SUV that has logged the miles. Then, the plan isn’t new (only the enforcement is); it dates back to 2015 and was validated by the Supreme Court in 2018, and by some estimates almost 80% of Delhi’s older vehicles were already off the roads before the UT’s government decided earlier this year that this was one of the magic spells required to address air pollution; CAQM dutifully followed with an order. The fact that all these vehicles going off the roads hasn’t resulted in a reduction in air pollution tells the story. While enforcing Supreme Court-validated orders is laudable, the Delhi government has burnt precious financial and political capital chasing a mirage.

Rather than reactive bans, Delhi needs proactive planning. That means continuing to expand the city’s electric bus fleets, fixing last-mile metro connectivity, and making the city safer and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists. Also, the other polluters — construction dust, burning waste, and unregulated industrial units — must also be held to account. Environmental regulation has to be fair and broad-based, not selectively enforced on the most visible. Delhi’s pollution problem will not be solved by technocratic quick fixes. It demands cultural change, sustained investment, and equitable policy. If the administration succeeds in combining public participation with smart governance, it could still clear the air in the choking Capital.