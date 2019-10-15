e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Structural shifts in West Asia | HT editorial

The fate of the Kurds is a reflection of major changes in the region

editorials Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Hindustan Times
Today’s Kurdish tragedy can be expected to be reprised in the coming years
Today’s Kurdish tragedy can be expected to be reprised in the coming years(AP)
         

The fate of the Kurds is a parable for the future of West Asian geopolitics. The Kurds used the collapse of central authority in Syria and Iraq to carve out semi-autonomous regions for themselves. Baghdad has since reasserted its authority. In Syria, the Kurds leveraged the United States to maintain their independence from Damascus and shield themselves from a hostile Turkey. With US President Donald Trump suddenly deciding the Kurds were expendable, first Turkey and now Syria have begun eating away at the enclave. The crudity of the Turkish attack has earned Ankara international opprobrium while the Syrians have arrived as saviours. Both governments, however, seek the Kurdish enclave’s disappearance.

Ethnic armies like the Kurds, terror networks like the Islamic State, and various militia used the chaos in the Levant and Mesopotamia to carve out fiefdoms. Some, like the Kurds, played a traditional game of seeking an external patron to balance against powerful regional players. Some regional players, for example, Turkey and Iran, saw an opportunity to establish themselves as local hegemons.

Three geopolitical trends now seem evident. One, the chaos that gave birth to the Kurds enclave is retreating. This return to normal borders is likely to be bloody and messy. Two, external players will play a shrinking role in determining West Asia’s future. Three, West Asian politics will be about the interplay of its regional powers. Unfortunately, most believe power comes from the barrel of a gun, sometimes a gun bought via a barrel of crude. Today’s Kurdish tragedy can be expected to be reprised in the coming years.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:47 IST

tags
top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
Opinion