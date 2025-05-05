The case to preserve Mangar Bani as protected heritage

Mangar Bani and the other parts of the Aravallis in the national capital region (NCR) are important not only from an ecological standpoint but also from a historical-cultural perspective. Archaeologists and researchers working at the Mangar section of the range have found a trove of prehistoric tools and rock paintings from the Lower Palaeolithic age, which could broaden the understanding of hunter-gatherer life in the region dating back to some 200,000-500,000 years ago. Experts believe that other parts of the Aravallis could contain similar prehistoric tools and paintings, making the forests important for humanity’s quest to understand its own origins and evolution better.

The origin of Aravalli as a place of interest for anthropology and history was serendipitous -- prehistoric tools were found among the Badarpur sand mined from the region and sold in the NCR in the early 1990s, leading to exploration and research interest. But this tale of chance discovery is also a warning of the unaccounted loss of historical material.

The imperative of conserving the area for its immense ecological and archaeological value can’t be stressed enough. To that end, the government (states and the Centre) needs to review ownership/lease of land in the forest and adjoining areas to determine the potential for harm from extractive and mining activities. The Haryana government has long been eyeing an easing of the laws to be able to tap the revenue potential of the forest through mining to real estate. It hasn’t yet recognised Mangar as a forest though it meets all criteria for such classification. Given the Forest Act as amended in 2023 makes it easier for commercial interests to exploit such unrecognised forests -- and real estate and other companies own large tracts of the land in Mangar and other parts of the Aravallis -- it is time to double down on Aravalli conservation.