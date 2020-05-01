The lockdown helped, but also exposed gaps in governance

editorials

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:23 IST

Never before in history, anywhere in the world, has a country of India’s population, size, diversity, and social and economic complexity shut down for 40 days. As the extended lockdown draws to an end this weekend – though restrictions are set to continue in red zones – it is time to review what the lockdown was able to achieve, the gaps it exposed in India’s governance system, and the way ahead.

First, the lockdown was necessary. Given what was then known about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), social distancing – enforced through the lockdown – was the only way to slow down the rate of the growth of the infection. And while it is impossible to know the extent to which the disease would have spread in the absence of the lockdown, it can be said with certainty that if more human-to-human interaction had been allowed, India would be staring at far higher numbers today. This period has also been used to ramp up testing (though it needs to increase even more); create Covid-19 facilities; come to a consensus on the effective model to deal with the disease; and strengthen health care infrastructure. This model of “ruthless containment” relies on testing, isolation and quarantine. Could the lockdown have been brought to an end earlier? Arguably yes; but it is important to note that it was not just the Centre, but all state governments that wanted an extension.

There are two major gaps in the system the lockdown has exposed though. The first is India’s relatively under-developed welfare architecture. The plight of migrant workers in this period will rank as one of the darkest episodes in how the Indian State dealt with its poorest citizens, who lack an organised political voice. The second gap is in the inability to deal with the economic costs of the lockdown. To be sure, no country – even with the most resources – could have coped with a lockdown of this magnitude and the shocks to the supply chains and demand, and the impact on unemployment. But India’s weak growth even before the lockdown started, and an inordinate, almost inexplicable, delay in announcing a comprehensive fiscal stimulus to support economic activity has been a weakness. Looking forward, even as the lockdown eases down in a gradual and phased manner, India will have to continue to focus both on the public health and economic dimensions of the crisis. All sectors which open up will have to abide by social distancing; the State will have to be prepared for a surge in cases; citizens will have to change the way they lead their lives; and there will have to be a national reconstruction effort on a war-footing to ensure businesses survive, livelihoods are protected, and India slowly steps back to normal.