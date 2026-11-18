When Quad was revived in 2017, it was hailed as a game-changing conclave that could act as a countervailing force to China’s growing dominance across the world. Yet, mixed signals emanating from the US — by far the most dominant partner in the four-nation grouping — and the lack of a leader-level Summit in the past two years sowed some doubts about the effectiveness of an association of countries with diverse interests. Some of those doubts were dispelled on Tuesday

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When Quad was revived in 2017, it was hailed as a game-changing conclave that could act as a countervailing force to China’s growing dominance across the world. Yet, mixed signals emanating from the US — by far the most dominant partner in the four-nation grouping — and the lack of a leader-level Summit in the past two years sowed some doubts about the effectiveness of an association of countries with diverse interests. Some of those doubts were dispelled on Tuesday by a brief Quad meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, and US President Donald Trump — on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Manila.

PREMIUM For India, adept at multi-alignment and balancing Great Powers while navigating a rapidly changing world order, a leader-level meeting of Quad after a long time is a step in the right direction. (@pmoindia via PTI)

This is the first Quad meeting attended by Trump since the grouping’s inception. The turbulent relationship between the US and India — the only member with no strategic alliance with the US — over trade, tariffs and immigration rhetoric imbued the meeting with larger meaning. Equally important was the timing: Trump is heading to China for a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

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The four partners have overlapping interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and the Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, strongly opposing unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion, and announcing a series of initiatives to strengthen maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence cooperation and regional connectivity. The leaders also expressed grave concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and underlined their commitment to securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, and ensuring open, safe and resilient maritime transit corridors in this region. Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity, the leaders welcomed progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, which seeks to expand access to secure and trusted communications infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.

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Many of the announcements were pre-negotiated, important but not ground-breaking. Moreover, Trump’s mercurial policymaking and bombastic rhetoric make any seamless alignment of the four nations hard to achieve. Yet, in this case, the optics matter as much as — and maybe even more than — the substantives. For India, adept at multi-alignment and balancing Great Powers while navigating a rapidly changing world order, a leader-level meeting of Quad after a long time is a step in the right direction.