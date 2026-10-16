Can the AIUDF inflict more pain on Congress in Assam? | Number Theory

What has changed between 1972 and 2026 for the Congress is its marginalization among non-Muslim voters

In the last three assembly elections (2016, 2021, and 2026), the share of Muslim MLAs in the Congress’s total MLAs has always been greater than 50%-- it was 57.7%, 55.2%, and 94.7%. Between 1972 and 2006, this number was never above 32.3% (which happened in the 1996 assembly elections). Between 2006 and 2026, the share of Congress votes coming from the 13 districts with just 10% of the total state Muslim population has been declining. It was 44.7% in 2006, came down to 37.7% in 2016 and dropped to a historic low of 26.3% in the 2026 assembly elections. In the 2006 assembly elections, out of 53 ACs it won, it won 26 from the districts with 10% of the total Muslim population. In the 2026 elections, it managed to win just one AC from these districts. If the Congress were to lose substantial support even among Muslims, it could suffer further marginalisation in a state it ruled for decades.