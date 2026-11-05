Culture was, trade war, foolish war and class war | Number Theory

... and united almost everyone against Trump’s handling of the economy

The US is one of the most polarised polities in the world, with most voters committed to either the Democratic or Republican party. This makes swing voters extremely important. The key to an electoral victory is the ability of a party or candidate to win over independent voters rather than just their committed supporters. This is where Trump’s economic management, or rather lack of it, hurt the GOP the most. The most convincing data point, again, came from a survey on Expected Outcomes and Economic Implications of Midterm Elections by the University of Michigan. A similar survey was conducted before the 2022 midterms as well. The results are striking, to say the least. In the 2022 survey, every demographic cohort--based on political partisanship, age, income, education and stock wealth--except Democrats favoured the Republican Party on the question of which party was better for the national economy and personal finances. By 2026, the tables had turned in favour of the Democrats, with even Republicans losing faith in their own party.