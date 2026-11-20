This week in New Delhi, as Sonia Gandhi launched her long-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, much of the public conversation inevitably gravitated toward the personal journey of a young woman from a Piemontese village near Turin who made India her home. Yet stepping away from the conversations that have been ignited by her written word, the title of her book--Belonging--touches upon a much older, largely forgotten historical thread. Long before a twenty-one-year-old Sonia Maino arrived in New Delhi in 1968, generations of Italian travelers had already crossed oceans and deserts to India. This was not to conquer it, but to understand it, adapt to it, and, in remarkable ways, as well belong to it. Sonia Gandhi launched her long-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love earlier this week.

Tales of Early ‘Medieval’ India

When we tell the story of how the West ‘encountered’ the Indian subcontinent, the narrative almost invariably begins in 1498 with Vasco da Gama’s fleet dropping anchor off at Calicut on the Malabar coast, followed swiftly by the Portuguese, Dutch, French, and, of course, the long, heavy shadow cast by the British Raj. Yet long before the era of enforced monopolies and gunboat diplomacy, another group of Europeans quietly mapped the subcontinent’s markets, courts, and customs. Arriving not as conquerors, but as merchants, jewelers, runaways, and rogue physicians from the Italian city-states of Venice, Florence, Genoa, and Rome.

For nearly four centuries, Italian wanderers interacted with Indian empires from a position of vulnerability, curiosity, and mutual dependence, leaving behind an archive that reveals a far more fluid, multipolar pre-colonial world.

Take the case of perhaps the best known Venetian traveler to the subcontinent: Marco Polo, 13th century Italian traveller and merchant. According to S. Krishnaswami Aiyangar in South India and her Muhamadan Invaders (1921), Marco Polo refers to the province he first encountered after leaving Ceylon as Ma'bar, the usual Muslim designation for the Coromandel Coast, extending from Kulam (Quilon) to Nilawar (Nellore). Sailing westward from his port of embarkation for approximately sixty miles, he arrived in Ma'bar, which he describes as ‘India the Greater’. According to him, it was the finest of the Indies and lay on the mainland.

He identifies the coastline as part of the Pandya kingdom, which was then ruled by five brothers. Of these, ‘Sonder Bandi Devar’ (Sundara Pandya Devar) was the crowned king. Marco Polo intended to provide a detailed account of the five provinces governed by the brothers, but never fulfilled this promise. Much of this prosperity was tied to the region's flourishing pearl fisheries. Polo devotes considerable attention to this. The trade was lucrative enough to provide the Pandya king with a substantial source of revenue; he records that a tenth of the pearls collected was paid to the king as royalty.

The Renaissance Men

Growing European interest in the East, particularly India, was also shaped by the Renaissance’s portrayal of the Orient as a space of extraordinary wealth and abundance. Its riches were celebrated in the creative arts, while its products were presented as exclusive and exotic. By the fifteenth century, this fascination had begun to inform several expeditions to the East, driven by the parallel ambitions of spreading Christianity and exploring new trade routes.

Two notable voyages to the Orient during this period were undertaken by Nicolo dei Conti and Gerolamo di Santo Stefano. Both travelled to India and recorded their experiences in considerable detail. Their accounts, however, share more than simply the experience of documenting unfamiliar lands. As asserted by Jitamanyu Das in India nel quattrocento: Fifteenth-Century Italian Travel

Writings on India, stylistically, both bear a strong resemblance to Marco Polo’s travel writings, particularly in their attempt to present personal observations through an ostensibly objective narrative. This approach is especially pronounced in Nicolo dei Conti’s account, where the traveller's own persona recedes almost entirely, allowing the narrative to focus instead on vivid descriptions of the customs, practices and remarkable sights of Asia. This is said to be the unexpected result of it being narrated by Conti to Poggio Bracciolini, who recorded it in volume four of his Historia de varietate fortunae. Nevertheless, Conti’s memoir was well regarded among descriptions of India till then, accumulating 25 years of his travel through India and South-East Asia.

Das also states that, unlike Conti’s account, Gerolamo di Santo Stefano’s travel narrative survives primarily as a letter written from Lebanon on 1 September 1499. Though considerably shorter, it offers detailed observations of Calicut, the Coromandel Coast, Ceylon and other islands, with a particular emphasis on maritime trade and the significance of individual ports. The account is notable for its descriptions of local customs, religious communities, and differences in urban and social practices. It also records the presence of converts to Christianity in several port cities and offers glimpses of the coexistence and interactions between diverse cultural and religious communities.

The fifteenth century marked an important turning point in European knowledge of India. The publication of Nicolo dei Conti’s and Gerolamo di Santo Stefano’s accounts in Italy, followed by their translation and adaptation across Europe, brought detailed first-hand descriptions of India to Western audiences. These narratives helped shape European perceptions of the subcontinent and informed the diverse attitudes that would emerge towards it. In retrospect, their accounts also became part of the broader Orientalist project: the travellers’ seemingly non-imperial perspectives offered a body of knowledge through which the West could describe, interpret and construct its understanding of India.

In the Courts of Mughal India

Pietro de Valle, a Roman noble, apparently heartbroken, set out on a long and adventurous voyage and arrived in India in 1623. Based for the most part of his short stay in the port city of Surat, Valle’s accounts provide a rare western glimpse into Mughal India. He wrote in his travelogue The Travels of Pietro Della Valle in India, “The City of Surat is of a handsome greatness, and for these Countries, of sufficiently good building : 'Tis very populous, as all other Cities and places are in India, which everywhere abounds with people. The Inhabitants are partly Gentiles (Hindus), and partly Mahometans (Muslims) ; and, if I am not deceived, the former are the greater number : However, they live all mixed together, and peaceably, because the Great Mughal, to whom Guzarat (Gujarat) is now subject,(having sometimes had a distinct King) although he be a Muslim… makes no difference in his Dominions between the one sort and the other ; and both in his Court, and Armies, and even amongst men of the highest degree, they are of equal account, and consideration…”.

According to Sanjay Subrahmanyam in Further Thoughts on an Enigma: The Tortuous Life of Nicolo Manucci, 1638-c. 1720, the Italians hold a particular fascination, not merely because of their curious resonance with contemporary Indian politics, but also because they were not directly associated with an imperial presence. Instead, he states, they were often “unattached, footloose and flexible in their political orientation. They appear at first sight, therefore, to represent an ideal of the ‘go-between”. They were therefore among the many intermediaries, moving between courts, ports and trading settlements, negotiating unfamiliar customs and frequently reinventing their identities along the way.

Few lives illustrate this more vividly than that of Niccolo Manucci. Born in Venice in 1638, Manucci left home as a 14 year old in 1653. Subrahmanyam notes that Manucci eventually set sail for the Mughal port of Surat via Bandar Abbas sometime between 1653 and 1655. By around 1656, he had entered the service of the Mughal prince Dara Shikoh as an artilleryman. He was present at the Battle of Samugarh in 1658, where Dara's forces were defeated by Aurangzeb. Manucci wrote in Storia da Mogor, “...Aurangzeb's lucky star worked in his favour, for while Dara was still halted news came to him that Chhatarsal Rai had been routed and killed by Najabat Khan's force. Subsequently another still more unhappy report reached him (Dara). Rustam Khan who fought against Sultan Muhammad and Bahadur Khan, was also dead and his division in disorder. These leaders were killed by the traitors in their ranks, it being the more easy to kill them that they were riding on high elephants. ”

Reluctantly, Manucci took service in the court of the vanquisher Aurangzeb, but as a medical man. What followed was an extraordinary career that took Manucci across the subcontinent, through the service of different political patrons and into the practice of medicine. Without formal medical training, he established himself as a physician, drawing on experience and knowledge acquired over decades. His accounts also claim access to the Mughal royal women's quarters, although historians have questioned whether these descriptions were based on personal observation or information gathered from others. Manucci's Storia do Mogor remains an unusually expansive account of Mughal political life, courtly society and the people he encountered. He died in India in 1717, having spent much of his adult life in the subcontinent.