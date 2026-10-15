How does police in India approach policing? | Number Theory

Police say they are trained about crowd control and human rights usually only at the time of joining

The 2019 SPIR surveyed 11,834 police personnel across 105 locations in 20 states and Delhi. One question that was asked was the timing of personnel’s last training on human rights and crowd control. A small share reported that they had never received such training. Irrespective of experience, a majority reported receiving the last crowd control training at the time of joining. Similarly, around 41% of overall respondents reported receiving human rights training only at the time of joining.